Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,613 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,613 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.72% of TriState Capital worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at about $15,630,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 27.0% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the third quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriState Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

