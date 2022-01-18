Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,780 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,780 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Revolve Group worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

NYSE RVLV opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.