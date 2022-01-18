Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,475 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $82.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.