Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 426,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Pure Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.26.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

