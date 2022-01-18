Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HY opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $754.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

