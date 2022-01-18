Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

