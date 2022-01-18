Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Kontoor Brands worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 74.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.