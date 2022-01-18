Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Papa John’s International worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $118.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

