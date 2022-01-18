Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,951 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of BellRing Brands worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,265,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,613.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of BRBR opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

