Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Crocs worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $122.54 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day moving average of $144.22.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.56.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

