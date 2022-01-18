Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,289 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of Perdoceo Education worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 31.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $846.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

