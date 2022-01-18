Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,541.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $225,783.96 and approximately $5,541.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.64 or 0.07455989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.89 or 1.00001451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,719,237 coins and its circulating supply is 913,126 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

