Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Futu were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Futu by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,093,000 after acquiring an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Futu by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 124,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 56,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 27.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

