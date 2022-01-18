FUZE Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,738.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $30,129.07 and approximately $62,738.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for about $39.90 or 0.00096223 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.92 or 0.07451492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,532.18 or 1.00157001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00066938 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007708 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.