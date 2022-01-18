FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.