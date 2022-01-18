FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Cut by Analyst

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bouygues in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.27%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.