FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fresnillo plc Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

