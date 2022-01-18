G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $5.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $6.07 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

GTHX opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.