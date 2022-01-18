Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $516,870.00

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and $516,870.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00008338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

