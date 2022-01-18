GamerCoin (GHX) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $949,675.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 858,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,957,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

