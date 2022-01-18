Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.06. 23,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,690. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

