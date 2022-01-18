Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.32

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.32 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 36.60 ($0.50). Gaming Realms shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.49), with a volume of 62,664 shares.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £104.29 million and a PE ratio of -70.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £320,000 ($436,621.64).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

