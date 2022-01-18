GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $18.27

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.28. GAP shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 134,543 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

Get GAP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GAP by 76.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in GAP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in GAP by 22.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.