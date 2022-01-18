Garlicoin (GRLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $11,905.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 65,650,159 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

