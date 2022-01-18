Gary L. Crocker Buys 5,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MACK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 257,987 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

