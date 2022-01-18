GateToken (GT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.10 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $534.40 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $6.83 or 0.00016419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,186,332 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

