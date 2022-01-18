GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

