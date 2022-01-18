General Electric (GE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.