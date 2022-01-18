General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106,788 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

