General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 121,806 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

