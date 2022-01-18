GenesisX Market Cap Hits $30,584.41 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $30,584.41 and $23.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001400 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,255,935 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

