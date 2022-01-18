Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Short Interest Down 27.7% in December

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.9% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 899,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,387. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

