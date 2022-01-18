GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Trading Down 7%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) shares dropped 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 8,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 1,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GenSight Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get GenSight Biologics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The firm also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. The company was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.