Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Shares Down 4.4%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.92 million during the quarter.

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

