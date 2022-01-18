Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT Lowered to €16.00

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.20 ($18.41) to €16.00 ($18.18) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Getlink stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.
Getlink Company Profile
