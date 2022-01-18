Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT Lowered to €16.00

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.20 ($18.41) to €16.00 ($18.18) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Getlink stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367. Getlink has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

Get Getlink alerts:

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.