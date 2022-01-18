Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Hits $5.66 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $5.66 million and $149,422.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,371,121 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.