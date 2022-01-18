Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.14

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.14 and last traded at $60.23, with a volume of 7495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.