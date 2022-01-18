Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Cap of $34.84 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $34.84 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00054347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.