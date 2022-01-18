Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 172.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $65,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.50. 191,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.39 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

