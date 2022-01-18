Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Decreased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.0% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 213,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

