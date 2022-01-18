Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 13,615,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,559. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

