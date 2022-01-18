Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 4,580

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,220.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

