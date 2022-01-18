Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 829,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.31% of Glacier Bancorp worth $692,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

