Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

GKOS stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 918.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 32,016,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874,420 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,356,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,023 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,277,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

