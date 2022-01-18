Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,460,140 shares.The stock last traded at $40.02 and had previously closed at $43.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

