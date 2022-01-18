Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,300 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,474,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GLFGF remained flat at $$8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. Global Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

