Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. 4,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 106,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $912.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Partners by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.