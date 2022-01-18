Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.76

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.76 and traded as low as C$19.57. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$19.57, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.73. The firm has a market cap of C$443.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.61.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.64 million. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.87%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.