Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EBIZ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 28,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

