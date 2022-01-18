GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $325.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $213,125.50 and approximately $325.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,324.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.00 or 0.07470782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00336593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00903763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00079459 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.11 or 0.00482256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00257723 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.